Piqua Arts Council to host community dance competition

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council’s celebrity fundraiser, Dancing with the Piqua Stars, is back for the 11th season, featuring a new cast for 2022.

This year’s dancing cast includes partners Jim and Shellie Drake, Scott and LeeAnn Foster, Fred and Lynn Labs, Craig and Nancy Mullenbrock and Jeremy and Kat Weber. The 11th annual Dancing with the Piqua Stars will be held on Saturday, April 23 at Romer’s Catering in Piqua, with a dessert matinee at 1 p.m. and the dinner performance at 7 p.m. Dancing with the Piqua Stars is sponsored by Hartzell Propeller.

Full biographies for the participating dancers this year can be found at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/dancing. To support the dancers through voting, visit the Piqua Arts Council’s website, scroll down to a dancing couples’ bios and click “Donate Now”.

Tickets for both the matinee and dinner performances will be available soon, with matinee tickets at $10 each and dinner tickets at $30 each. The event will take place at Romer’s Catering in Piqua, on Saturday, April 23, with doors for the dessert matinee opening at 12:15 p.m., and the dinner performance beginning with cocktails at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., and the grand performance at 8 p.m.

The Piqua Arts Council thanks Romer’s Catering for providing their ballroom and catering for this year’s event, and to the 2022 celebrity sponsor, Hartzell Propeller, for helping to underwrite the expenses for the competition. For more information about the competition or how to vote, contact the Piqua Arts Council at 937-773-9630.