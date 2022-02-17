Ticket sales continue for German Dinner benefiting All Abilities Park

ST. MARYS — Ticket sales are continuing for a German dinner benefit supporting the St. Marys All Abilities Park.

The dinner, sponsored by the Father James O. Byrne Knights of Columbus Council 1592, will be held Saturday, Feb. 26 in the K of C Hall, 427 E. Spring St., and is open to the public.

The local K of C council continued its support of the park project by donating $1,000 to the effort in advance of the dinner. Organizers say tickets should be purchased in advance and are available at the Holy Rosary parish office, 511 E. Spring St. and Cisco Realty, 333 W. Spring St., during regular business hours. Tickets will also be available for purchase following masses at Holy Rosary Church or by calling 419-394-1180 or 419-953-0799.

The meal and festivities begin at 5 p.m. Menu includes cabbage rolls, bratwurst, sauerkraut, pork rouladen, German red cabbage, mashed potatoes and German chocolate bread pudding. Donation is $25 for dining in and $20 for carry outs. Door prizes and drawings will take place throughout the evening.

Proceeds will benefit the St. Marys All Abilities Park, a new playground to be located on High Street at Mill Park, near the splash pad. This playground will feature equipment for all children regardless of their sensory, cognitive or physical challenges.

A limited number of tickets are available for sale so attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. The K of C German dinner benefit has previously supported the Family Life Center of Auglaize County leading to the purchase of a mobile ultrasound unit, Rustic Hope and the Auglaize County Crisis Center. A family, fraternal organization, The Knights of Columbus has nearly two million members throughout the world. The local council serves Holy Rosary and St. Patrick parishes in St. Marys.