Library purchases Flint TV property

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Libraries recently purchased two properties at 212 and 216 E. North St., the location of Flint’s TV and Appliances until the business closed last summer. Immediate plans are to raze both buildings later in the year. The purchase does not include the property at the corner of Main Avenue and North Street which continues to be held by Certified Real Estate Inc.

“This acquisition represents growth for our library, an essential community asset,” said Shelby County Libraries Executive Director Suzanne Cline. “We are fortunate to have a dedicated core of supporters for our library. They came forward immediately to financially ensure we could take this important step for the future of the Shelby County Libraries.”

Short-term plans are to recapture green space that was lost when the library expansion was built in 2016. Landscaping to create inviting areas for patrons and programming will be underway as funds become available through donor gifts which can be made at any Shelby County Libraries location in Sidney or throughout the county. Checks can be made payable to the Shelby County Libraries Foundation.