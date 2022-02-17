Testing for heart health

Wilbur Hughes, left, has his blood drawn by Wilson Health phlebotomist Kayli Foster, both of Sidney, during Free Heart Health Screenings at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County on Thursday, Feb. 17. Hughes’ blood will be tested for cholesterol and A1C levels. Hughes is 90-years-old and said he also used to draw blood when he was in the U.S. Medical Corp..

Wilbur Hughes, left, has his blood drawn by Wilson Health phlebotomist Kayli Foster, both of Sidney, during Free Heart Health Screenings at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County on Thursday, Feb. 17. Hughes’ blood will be tested for cholesterol and A1C levels. Hughes is 90-years-old and said he also used to draw blood when he was in the U.S. Medical Corp.. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_SDN021822BloodDraw.jpg Wilbur Hughes, left, has his blood drawn by Wilson Health phlebotomist Kayli Foster, both of Sidney, during Free Heart Health Screenings at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County on Thursday, Feb. 17. Hughes’ blood will be tested for cholesterol and A1C levels. Hughes is 90-years-old and said he also used to draw blood when he was in the U.S. Medical Corp.. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News