Promoting positive role models

Bruce Smith, left, engages in an exercise with his grandson, Beau Smith, 7, both of Sidney, called “Let’s Connect.” Bruce and Beau were attending the event “Dinner With a Gentleman” on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at Sidney Middle School designed to promote positive role models in students lives. Beau is the son of Ben and Stevie Smith.

Ron Burns, Sidney, was the guest speaker at “Dinner With a Gentleman” Burns is a coach in PeeWee Football and a Big Brother volunteer and a longtime Sidney City Schools supporter. The event was on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at Sidney Middle School.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_6078.jpg Ron Burns, Sidney, was the guest speaker at “Dinner With a Gentleman” Burns is a coach in PeeWee Football and a Big Brother volunteer and a longtime Sidney City Schools supporter. The event was on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at Sidney Middle School. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Bruce Smith, left, engages in an exercise with his grandson, Beau Smith, 7, both of Sidney, called “Let’s Connect.” Bruce and Beau were attending the event “Dinner With a Gentleman” on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at Sidney Middle School designed to promote positive role models in students lives. Beau is the son of Ben and Stevie Smith.