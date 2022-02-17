6-State Trooper Project to focus on Interstate 75

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to enforce speed, safety belts and OVI on Interstate 75.

The project will run from 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 18 through 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 20. The high-visibility campaign includes the Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Last year during the same 6-State initiative, the Patrol cited 748 drivers for speed-related violations and 81 for safety belt infractions. The Patrol also charged 24 with OVI.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and information sharing.