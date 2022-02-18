Agribusiness Conference drives Agribusinesses to new heights

COLUMBUS — More than 300 Ohio AgriBusiness Association (OABA) members and industry professionals were on hand to engage in collaborative learning and networking at the organization’s annual Industry Conference, held Jan. 25 to 27 at the Renaissance Columbus Westerville.

Through a variety of sessions presented by well-respected speakers from across the country, the conference pushed attendees to reach for new heights in their agribusiness endeavors.

“OABA members displayed great resiliency and flexibility over the past two years in adapting to virtual events,” said Christopher Henney, OABA president and CEO. “It was energizing to once again bring our membership together in person for this year’s Industry Conference.”

The conference addressed key topics in today’s agriculture industry, including economic outlook, carbon markets, climate dynamics, supply chain implications, trade, workplace safety, hiring and retention during the Great Resignation Period, and much more. Notable speakers at the three-day event included Robert Fox, CoBank Knowledge Exchange; Dan Hanson, Marsh McLennan Agency, LLC; Aaron Wilson, Ohio State University; and Mark Worner, Agoro Carbon Alliance.

At the Annual Meeting on Jan. 26, OABA recognized the recipients of the 2022 OABA Industry Excellence Awards. Holly Cotter of Centerra Co-op received the Excellence in Customer Service Award; Brian Spangler of Centerra Co-op received the Achievement as an Emerging Leader Award; Tim Flock of Central Ohio Farmers Co-op received the Excellence in Safety & Stewardship Award. Monte Anderson, Ph.D. was named an OABA Honorary Member.

During the annual meeting, OABA announced new members to the Board of Directors. Additionally, the Board of Directors has new leadership for 2022-2023. Robert Mullen of Heritage Cooperative will serve as Chairman of the Board. Grant Gates of Morral Companies, LLC was elected to serve as Vice Chairman. Jackie Seibert of L W Seibert Farms, LLC transitions from her role as Chairwoman to Past Chairwoman.

The 2023 OABA Industry Conference will be held Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2023 at the Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel.