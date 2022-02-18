Christian Academy junior places state level in Americanism test

SIDNEY — Christian Academy Schools junior Faith Lord was recently selected as a state winner of the American Legion’s Americanism and Government test.

Lord is the daughter of Anita Lord, of Sidney. Her scores have won her a trip to Washington, D.C., which she will take in March.

Christian Academy Schools sophomore Josalin Morris, daughter of Joe and Amanda Morris, of Botkins, also made it to the state level.

Earlier this school year sophomores, juniors and seniors at Christian Academy Schools, along with over 65,000 other Ohio students, took the Americanism and Government Test. This is a statewide, civics-based program sponsored by the Ohio American Legion and Ohio American Legion Auxiliary, that encourages students to learn about the country’s national, state, and local governments.

The test is comprised of 50 true/false, multiple-choice, and fill-in-the-blank questions. In addition, a 300 word essay is utilized in various judging levels as a tiebreaker.

Through several judging levels in the state of Ohio to select Post, County, and District winners, the initial field is narrowed to 84 district winners. From the field of 84 District winners, the State Judging Committee selects 18 winners with three males and three females from each grade level.

State winners are awarded cash prize money and a five day, all-expense-paid trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C. with veterans from Ohio.

The Americanism and Government Test program is unique to the national America Legion organization as only two other states, Indiana and Wisconsin, have versions of the program, which both adopted and adapted from the Ohio American Legion, but neither program is the size or scope of the Ohio program.