On the agendas

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include approval of revisions in the district’s policy manual; an executive session to discuss employment of public employees; ratify a memorandum of understanding with the Jackson Center Education Association regarding pay for examples of work that do not fit the parameter of normal duties and exist outside of contracted hours and day; principal reports and an update of capital improvement projects.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — Minster Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Feb, 21, at 7 p.m. in the large group meeting room at Minster Elementary School.

Items on the agenda include reports from the treasurer, superintendent, principals, booster organizations, recreation committee and curriculum and instruction; approve the purchase of a new bus; approve early graduation for one student; and hold an executive session to discuss employment and compensation of a public employee.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Sidney Middle school auditeria.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.