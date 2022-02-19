125 Years

February 19, 1897

The extreme dress social given by the Women’s Relief Corps at the G.A.R. Hall last evening was fairly well attended. Wedding dresses of 25 or 50 years ago and colonial outfits were in order. It was an amusing spectacle and brought back to the older people recollections of bygone days. Mush and milk and coffee and cake were served as refreshments. Mrs. Mary DeWeese was given the credit of having the most extreme costume.

——-

Guard rails and lattice work will be placed across the abutments of the new Oak avenue bridge over the Big Four railroad near the depot of the C.H.& D. railroad.

——-

The Sidney Pole and Shaft company will shortly commence the erection of a fine 25 by 45 foot barn in the rear of their factory.

100 Years

February 19, 1922

Five balloonists from McCook experimental field, Dayton, had a very thrilling experience on the Sargeant farm north of Palestine (Tawawa) yesterday afternoon. The men had started from Dayton for Michigan and because of the high winds were soaring at a low altitude, when one of the ropes hanging from the balloon caught on a tree. After several unsuccessful attempts to break it loose, the men were forced to descend

to the ground. One of the occupants suffered injury to a leg in getting out of the basket. Ed Dorsey, who lives on the Sargeant farm, brought the men to Sidney and they returned to Dayton.

——-

Ben McCullough, special deputy from the district Federal office, will be at the court house during the next week for the purpose of assisting individuals in making out their income tax forms. He will be located in the room formerly occupied by the Farm Bureau Office.

——-

Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis has resigned his Federal judgeship in Chicago, to devote his entire time as commissioner of organized baseball. His resignation is effective Mar. 1.

75 Years

February 19, 1947

C.D. Lerch was re-elected president of the board of trustees of Wilson Memorial hospital during the organization meeting held last evening. Serving with Lerch during 1947 will be Harry Binkley, vice president; Urban Doorley, secretary, and Eugene Fogt, treasurer. To bring rates in line with other hospitals, the board authorized an increase in the private room rate to $8.50 per day; two-bed ward to $6.25 per day, and four-bed ward to $5 per day.

——-

A talkative, soft-hearted armed bandit, was good as his word, was being sought by Sidney police after he held up Donald Weiskittel, 23, a Buck’s taxi driver at 2:30a.m. today, and robbed him of $14 and dove off after forcing Weiskittel from the cab. It was recovered a short time later in Bon Air. Because of the robber’s sympathy, plus some fast talking by the victim, the latter still had $26 which was in his billfold. The robber had promise to leave the cab in Sidney.

——-

Shelby County infantile paralysis officials today were enthusiastic at the generous support given the recent March of Dimes campaign. Ralph Harmony, who headed the drive, reported today that the total of $2,814.50 was the highest figure in some years. One-half of this amount remains in the local county for programs.

50 Years

February 19, 1972

QUINCY – A portion of the Merri-Miler camper trailer manufacturing plant here was destroyed by fire that broke out about 4:30 a.m. today in the storage area.

Quincy Fire Chief Herschel McCann reported that firemen were able to confine most of the damage to the steel storage area.

——-

Anna and Fairlawn are co-champions of the Shelby County League. The Anna Rockets picked their share of the crown by cracking visiting Jackson Center, 89-53, Friday night. Fairlawn had finished the conference campaign last week.

——-

Ruth Bodine has been named outstanding senior at Lehman High School, a teenager of the month for February by the Sidney Optimist Club.

25 Years

February 19, 1997

The new chief executive and president will start March 10 at Monarch Machine Tool Co. of Sidney.

Richard E. Clemens, 47, previously was head of one of the nation’s largest maker of load-lifting equipment. He will now also join the Monarch board of directors.

——-

After quite a dry spell, it appears there might be a wet future ahead for Leighty Lake near Newport.

After many years of being dearly dry, Leighty Lake (pronounced Lickety) may soon be recycling following an announcement Tuesday that plans are being made to repair a damaged levee that led to the lake’s demise.

——-

VERSAILLES – Navy Ensign Bruce G. Schuette, son of William and Connie Schuette of Versailles, is currently halfway through a six-month deployment to the western Pacific and Indian oceans and Persian Gulf, aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Cleveland.

Schuette is one of more than 1,300 sailors and marines aboard the ship who left their home port of San Diego in October.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_Logo-for-SDN-14.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org