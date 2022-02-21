SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Taylor May Stegall, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Harrison Clark Steves, 40, of Rockwood, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jason Dominique Stewart, 39, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David Sudhakar, 29, of Richmond, Virginia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Blake Gregory Terpstra, 18, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew R. Tyndall, 35, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was charged with speeding, 83 mph in a 70 mph (2 points), amended to speeding, 74 mph in a 70 mph (0 points), $255 fine.

Oluchi Marie Unakalamba, 30, of Huber Heights, was charged with speeding, 85 mph in a 70 mph, amended to 60 in a 55 mph (0 points), $255 fine.

William Walters, 67, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Braden Mykal Whited, 23, of Richmond, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Camille Ike, 40, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Georgia Long, 21, of Sidney, was charged with parking an unlicensed vehicle (no license plates) on a public street, case dismissed.

Thomas J. Mack, 62, of Toledo, was charged with commercial speed, 66 mph in a 35 mph, $261 fine.

Kendal L. Price, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, 85 in a 55 mph, $211 fine.

Elijah J. Rowland, 22, of Jackson Center, was charged with failure to maintain reasonable control (talking on phone when the vehicle ran off the north side of Botkins, over-corrected causing the vehicle to go off the south side of Botkins, and then a rollover resulted until it came to a stop in a bean field), $136 fine.

William Conley, Jr., 54, of Pensacola, Florida, was initially charged with commercial speed, 66 mph in a 55 mph, amended to lighted lights required, $255 fine.

Nicole R. Crouch, 34, of Sidney, was charged with failing to stop behind a stop bar before a crosswalk at a stop or yield sign, $136 fine.

Andrew M. Bishop, 41, of Port Jefferson, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fin

Jordan Scott Asher, 24, of Piqua, was charged with passenger seat belt violation, $106 fine.

Jacob Joseph Botek, 28, of Defiance, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dallas Lee Helton, 21, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sebastian Joseph Meinking, 21, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Briahna Lynn Oldiges Rohr, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jordan M. Sage, 30, of Fairborn, was charged with drive seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Armilda F. Strunk, 45, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rebecca S. Daniels, 63, of Sidney, was charged with driving with an expired license (less than six months), $136 fine.

Cody Allen Dolan, 27, of Sidney, was charged with failure to stop at traffic light, $130 fine.

Joshua James Hance, 37, of Sidney, was charged with driving a motorcycle without a motorcycle endorsement, $186 fine.

Kenneth Anthony Juniel, 37, of Xenia, was charged with driving under suspension (did not qualify for LIP), 10 days of house arrest in lieu of jail, $488 fine.

Marguriete Savage, 68, of Bellefontaine, was charged with a parking violation, $76 fine.

Andrew Dominic Slonkosky, 30, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, 80 mph in a 55 mph, $181 fine.