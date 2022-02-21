A team tradition

The Fort Loramie Redskins eat at The Spot after defeating Houston in a Sectional game on Saturday, Feb. 19. Head Coach Carla Siegel has been bringing her players to The Spot at the end of Sectionals for 12 years. The tradition began as a way to show The Spot appreciation for donating food to the hospitality room for players to eat during Sectionals. The Spot no longer donates food for the players but the tradition of coming to The Spot after Sectionals has continued.

The Fort Loramie Redskins eat at The Spot after defeating Houston in a Sectional game on Saturday, Feb. 19. Head Coach Carla Siegel has been bringing her players to The Spot at the end of Sectionals for 12 years. The tradition began as a way to show The Spot appreciation for donating food to the hospitality room for players to eat during Sectionals. The Spot no longer donates food for the players but the tradition of coming to The Spot after Sectionals has continued. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_SDN022222LoramieTradition.jpg The Fort Loramie Redskins eat at The Spot after defeating Houston in a Sectional game on Saturday, Feb. 19. Head Coach Carla Siegel has been bringing her players to The Spot at the end of Sectionals for 12 years. The tradition began as a way to show The Spot appreciation for donating food to the hospitality room for players to eat during Sectionals. The Spot no longer donates food for the players but the tradition of coming to The Spot after Sectionals has continued. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News