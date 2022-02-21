Ninja Course comes to YMCA

Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Gymnastics and Special Events Program Director Rose Schotte pushes Piper Eisenhardt, 6, both of Sidney, on a new swinging rope. The swinging rope is part of a new Ninja Warrior Course that the YMCA has installed and opened to people on Saturday, Feb. 19. Schutte said of the course “I think that this is definitely a good opportunity for kids and adults to get out and build relationships between their families and their muscles. Piper is the daughter of Alex and Cameron Eisenhardt.

Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Gymnastics and Special Events Program Director Rose Schotte pushes Piper Eisenhardt, 6, both of Sidney, on a new swinging rope. The swinging rope is part of a new Ninja Warrior Course that the YMCA has installed and opened to people on Saturday, Feb. 19. Schutte said of the course “I think that this is definitely a good opportunity for kids and adults to get out and build relationships between their families and their muscles. Piper is the daughter of Alex and Cameron Eisenhardt. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_SDN022222NinjaCourse.jpg Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Gymnastics and Special Events Program Director Rose Schotte pushes Piper Eisenhardt, 6, both of Sidney, on a new swinging rope. The swinging rope is part of a new Ninja Warrior Course that the YMCA has installed and opened to people on Saturday, Feb. 19. Schutte said of the course “I think that this is definitely a good opportunity for kids and adults to get out and build relationships between their families and their muscles. Piper is the daughter of Alex and Cameron Eisenhardt. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News