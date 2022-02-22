125 Years

February 22, 1897

One of the pleasant social events of the winter was the celebration of Washington’s Birthday by a Colonial Tea last evening at the home of Mr. and Mrs. O.J. Taylor. Nearly 200 persons were present, one-half of whom were dressed in colonial costume. The event of the evening was the “Tom Thumb Wedding,” with the contracting parties Master Gerald Tenney and Miss Margaret Cummins.

——-

Quite a number of members of the United Brethren Church met at their pastor’s Rev. L.C. Reed, home in East Sidney last evening and gave him quite a pounding in presenting him with many of the good things of this world. Among the things brought with them was a beautiful silk comfort, a gift of the ladies of the church to the wife of their pastor.

——-

James Orbison has been appointed to the position of collector in the German American Bank.

100 Years

February 22, 1922

The colonial party given by the Kiwanis club at the Wagner House last evening, honoring Washington ’s Birthday, proved to be a very pleasant social affair. The wives and lady friends of members of the club were invited to join in the evening’s festivities and more than 100 guests sat down to dinner. Following the program, the members of their ladies were guests of the Majestic Theatre.

——-

Thomas F. Robinson has accepted the position as the manager of the Intercity Tea store on the west side of the square and began his duties today. Knox Pruden, the former manager, has gone to Columbus, where he has a position with the State Highway department.

——-

According to a report published in the St. Marys “Leader” of yesterday, orders have been received at the St. Marys shop of the Deisel-Wemmer company to close up the institution and move the machinery to other factories in the district where the work is being continued. The plant is closed by a strike.

75 Years

February 22, 1947

Ohio’s industrial production was struck the second severe blow this month today as the continued cold spell forced the shutting off of natural gas supplies to factories and plants throughout the state. Utmost conversation was urged by local DP&L officials as gas pressures in Sidney tumbled to the two pound level at noon. They said that the extremely low pressures “have resulted in virtual outages in some of the outlying districts of the city.”

——-

After an hour’s flight in the blustery, driving wind, shortly after noon today Sidney firemen and a neighborhood bucket brigade managed to subdue the blaze which virtually destroyed the roof of the six-room home of Mr. and Mrs. Philip Kinninger, located at the east end of Port Jefferson. Most of the furniture was removed from the building.

——-

Several hundred missionary-minded Christian women gathered at St. John Lutheran Church yesterday afternoon for the service in observance of World Day of Prayer. Mrs. Isabel Caleb, in Indian woman and member of the staff at Ewing Christian College, Allahabad, India, was the speaker on the program arranged by the Sidney Missionary Federation.

50 Years

February 22, 1972

Herbert L. LeMaster, 737 St. Marys avenue, Sidney, failed to collect a $600 prize after his name was drawn from the Lucky Barrel Tuesday evening at the Famous Supply Co. on South Main avenue.

——-

Rod McCracken has picked up additional recognition for the manner in which he has performed as a member of Sidney High School’s outstanding wrestling team.

The 167-pound senior was picked for the All-Area team by the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association, during a recent nomination session.

——-

VERSAILLES – A large barn on the Edger Smith farm, R.R. 2 Versailles, on State Route 121, southwest of the village, burned to the ground early this morning.

Fire Chief Robert Christian said no estimate of the loss had been made because Smith still does not know the number of calves and hogs there were killed in the blaze.

25 Years

February 22, 1997

Shelby County Commissioners met Tuesday afternoon in executive session with the Shelby Soil and Water Board of Supervisors about possible purchase of property and possible disciplinary action against an agency employee.

——-

PIQUA – The 52 points scored by the duo of Travis Elsass and Jeff Reese was just too much for the Botkins Trojans as the Jackson Center Tigers rolled to a 66-50 victory in the opening round of the boys Division IV upper bracket sectionals here Friday night.

——-

WASHINGTON – Under a hail of criticism, Whitewater prosecutor Kenneth Starr reversed his decision to resign this summer and said Friday he would stay until investigative work and any prosecutions are “substantially completed.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

