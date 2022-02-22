Shoes make the mannequin

Darrell, left, and Faye Spangler, both of rural Sidney, put shoes on a mannequin that will portray Lewis Warbington in a new exhibit that will open on Monday, April 4, at the Ross Historical Center. The exhibit, titled Community Perseverance, will depict times that people in Shelby County came together to triumph over adversity. One example of perseverance is when upper management at Monarch Machine Tool Company took pay cuts so their workers wouldn’t be laid off. Warbington organized a food lift to Europe after World War II.

Darrell, left, and Faye Spangler, both of rural Sidney, put shoes on a mannequin that will portray Lewis Warbington in a new exhibit that will open on Monday, April 4, at the Ross Historical Center. The exhibit, titled Community Perseverance, will depict times that people in Shelby County came together to triumph over adversity. One example of perseverance is when upper management at Monarch Machine Tool Company took pay cuts so their workers wouldn’t be laid off. Warbington organized a food lift to Europe after World War II. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_SDN022322NewExhibit.jpg Darrell, left, and Faye Spangler, both of rural Sidney, put shoes on a mannequin that will portray Lewis Warbington in a new exhibit that will open on Monday, April 4, at the Ross Historical Center. The exhibit, titled Community Perseverance, will depict times that people in Shelby County came together to triumph over adversity. One example of perseverance is when upper management at Monarch Machine Tool Company took pay cuts so their workers wouldn’t be laid off. Warbington organized a food lift to Europe after World War II. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News