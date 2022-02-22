Tree board discusses 2022 plans

SIDNEY — The Sidney Tree Board discussed, during its February meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17, the 2022 Sidney Tree Lottery and Tree Sale, and learned the city again will receive Tree City USA award.

According to board minutes, at the top of the meeting, Brian Green, Sidney street manager/ISA certified arborist, introduced Petra Sloan to board members. Green said Sloan is from Italy and is currently living in Sidney. Sloan attends Arizona State University studying urban planning and wishes to learn more about small city government in order to write a paper for a class.

In the first order of new business, Green informed the board Chair Anne Sharp is retiring from the S idney Tree Board, and Joyce Reier and is to be appointed as her replacement. Green and board members thanked Sharp for her public service to the tree board, minutes said.

In other business, board members agreed to continue the tree lottery again in 2022. Advertising will begin during the beginning of May in the Sidney Daily News, within the city manager’s newsletter and on the city’s website, with fliers and other social media. The drawing is to take place during the first week of August.

When discussing the fall tree sale, minutes said Board member Rick Steenrod suggested advertising the tree sale along with the tree lottery in order to get the word out. Also, members agreed having larger container trees was a good option to offer for the sale. Trees offered were a lot better in 2021, the minutes said. Green will check with Woody’s Warehouse in Indiana for options. It was noted last year, city employees picked the trees up to save shipping fees.

Also during the meeting, Green reported the city of Sidney once again received the Tree City USA Growth Award. There has been no word of having an awards luncheon again this year.

The 2022 Arbor Day ceremony will be held at Holy Angels School on Arbor Day Friday, April 29. Green said he will get quotes and review tree species with Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and also contact the school.

Board member Ann Asher asked if members had noticed any tree issues within the city. Green said the tree pruning plan is helping reduce the number of issues during and after storms. He hopes to speed up the timing of the plan next year due to the number of trees needing pruned each year; this service is hired out.

In final business, Board member Rick Steenrod was excused by the board for his absence Thursday.

The next board meeting is set Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

