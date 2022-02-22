Morgan’s Place to host ‘A Night with the Producer’

FORT LORAMIE — Internationally known Christian movie producer Joe Knopp will share his inspirational story as part of a dinner and fundraiser for Morgan’s Place Cemetery on Monday, April 4, 2022.

His box office hits include “Unplanned,” “I can only Imagine” and “Woodlawn.” A common theme of his movies is inspiring hope for those in need. Knopp’s personal journey begins with surviving the streets of Philadelphia, a stint in an orphanage, serving in the United States Air Force, and now making movies. His life serves as a testament to God’s purpose for everyone. Knopp and his wife, Angie, have three children.

The evening of April 4 will kick off at 6 p.m. with a cash bar and music by Danny Schneible. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. with Knopp’s presentation to follow. Immediately after his talk, the movie “I Can Only Imagine” will be shown. During and after the movie, there will be a meet and greet with the producer.

The evening will end with the awarding of raffle prizes donated by local businesses and patrons.

Tickets for the evening are $25 (presale only) and will be available until March 17 at Believe located on County Road 25A between Anna and Sidney, Silver Cross in Fort Loramie, Shelby County Historical Society and the Right to Life of Shelby County in Sidney, and online at morgansplacecemetery.org.

Morgan’s Place Cemetery is a 501 (c) (3) organization located in southeastern Shelby County at 1254 State Route 589. Its mission is “to assist bereaved families throughout the grieving process when experiencing the loss of a baby.” For more information, visit the website morgansplacecemetery.org or call 937-726-9988.