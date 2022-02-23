125 Years

February 23, 1897

Philip Smith’s machine shop and hollow ware factory has developed into quite a line of industry during the past few months. For six weeks or more past their engine has never stopped from 6:30 in the morning until 9:15 at night.

——-

The handle factory at Jackson Center has not been operating on account of the engine being broken. However, it is expected to start up again shortly.

——-

The alumni of the Catholic school, together with their friends to the number of about 30 young people, were entertained by Miss Helen Crusey at her home on Miami avenue last evening.

100 Years

February 23, 1922

The Legion minstrel jubilee to be given under the auspices of the Sidney Post of the american Legion at the Majestic theatre Tuesday evening promises to be one of the best minstrel performances ever given by local talent in Sidney. The cast has been well selected, with Dave Shelton and Homer Crusey the principal comedians; Chuck Benjamin and Fred Griffis the premier ends, and H.G. Hutchins master of ceremonies.

——-

Fred C. Dull of this city has taken the agency for the Fugo fire extinguisher in Shelby county, and is arranging for a display in the show window at Christian’s Drug Store. He will have Cecil Webster associated with him.

——-

Taylor A. Faulder announces that he has taken over the dealership of all models of the Studebaker automobile for Shelby county. He will have his display room at the Central Garage. Mr. Faulder expects to go to South Bend, Ind. tomorrow to arrange for a stock of cars for display and demonstration.

75 Years

February 23, 1947

Announcements of the opening of the Burns Brothers Wallpaper store at the present location of the Burns Body Shop, East Court street and Miami avenue, was made today by Arthur and D.T. Burns who have purchased the wallpaper stock of C.J. Briggs Drug store. Plans are to continue the body repair and painting service in the east side of the building.

——-

Sidney will have a branch office of Mohawk Motor, Inc., instead of Huber Motor Transportation company, following the announcement today that effective Mar. 1, the name of the company would be changed following action taken at a recent stockholders meeting.

——-

A 10 percent drop in attendance in the city school system was announced today by Supt. Fred B. Louys. Failure of busses to negotiate all of the routes following the heavy snowfall of last night was blamed for the decline.

50 Years

February 23, 1972

Improvements in The Sidney Daily News which will include additional local pictures and adjustments as to space allocations in several editorial features currently being presented are planned within the coming weeks it was revealed by J. Oliver Amos, publisher.

The changes are being implemented by Editor Marion Russell in cooperation with John O. Amos, recently named executive editorial director for all six Sidney Printing and Publishing Co. Publications.

——-

Purchase of the Wagner Hotel building by the First Federal Savings and Loan Association was jointly announced today by Chairman Frank F. Amann and President Edwin L. Frey. Sellers were Chester and Charles Middleton, owners since 1966.

The longtime Sidney landmark at the northwest corner of the public square will be razed at some future time to make way for a modern financial building to accommodate the constant growth of First Federal, it was pointed out in the officers’ joint statement.

——-

Wayne M. Fogt of 326 Park street, Sidney is now associated with Engelhaupt Realty in Botkins. Fogt joined the realty firm after spending the past six years as a home builder.

25 Years

February 23, 1997

After six months of deliberation, the Shelby County Historical Society has developed a new logo, which was illustrated by local artist Herman Thompson.

The historical society’s emblem bears in each of its five segments a symbol representing an aspect of Shelby County’s history.

——-

Seventy-five citizens who attended the first of two community forums on the development of a new comprehensive plan for Sidney participated in a “Visioning exercise.”

“Imagine Sidney” is the theme for the comprehensive plan update, and people were asked to participate in a “visioning exercise,” where they thought about what kind of community they’d like to live in.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_Logo-for-SDN-16.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org