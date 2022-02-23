Sidney resident named to Kent State University Dean’s List

SIDNEY — A Sidney resident has made Kent State University’s dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester.

Sophie Young, of Sidney, was named to the dean’s list. To be named to the dean’s list, full-time students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.

A total of 8382 Kent State University full-time students were named to the dean’s list for superior academic achievement during the 2021 Fall semester.

Of the full-time students named to thedean’s list, 1285 were also named to the president’s list, in recognition of an extremely high level of academic achievement.

To qualify for the president’s list, full-time students must have an average in the semester of 4.00 and must have completed 15 or more letter-graded credit hours by the end of the semester.