Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Registration for Brukner Nature Center’s winter PEEP program is open. The program is geared toward children ages 3 to 5 years old who are potty trained and not attending kindergarten or being home schooled. Classes will be limited to 10 children and will be an hour and a half long. Sessions will be offered Tuesday through Friday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and Thursday afternoons from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sessions run March 1 to April 8. Cost for sessions is $55 for members and $75 for nonmembers per child. To register, email info@bruknernaturecenter.com with the participant’s name, age, birthdate and phone number, as well as the top three choices for a class. An email confirming the participant has been registered will be sent, and payment should be mailed to dropped off at the center within three days. If payment is not received, the spot will open for another child.

• The Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will be held in Dayton on March 12, 2022 with the PBR Dayton Rumble. Tickets start at $15, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at TicketMaster.com and PBR.com, at the Nutter Center Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

• Brukner Nature Center will hold a February Trail Adventure beginning Friday, Feb. 4. Guests are invited to look at track identification signs posted on the trail and identifying wildlife tracks, and take photos of any wildlife they may come across. Photos can be emailed to info@bruknernaturecenter.com, where they may be shared on the center’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

• The 22nd Annual Central Ohio Perennial Flower School will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 at Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St., Springfield. Deadline for registration is Feb. 23 and pre-registration is required. Cost is $70 and includes a morning snack and a box lunch. Register online at http://go.osu.edu/2022perennialschool or find more program information and download the registration form at http://go.osu.edu/letsgarden and mail check and form to OSU Extension. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for check-in.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

• A German dinner benefit supporting the St. Marys All Abilities Park will be held at 5 p.m. in the K of C Hall, 427 E. Spring Street, St. Marys, and is open to the public. The dinner is sponsored by the Father James O. Byrne Knights of Columbus Council 1592 and includes cabbage rolls, bratwurst, sauerkraut, pork rouladen, German red cabbage, mashed potatoes and German chocolate bread pudding. Donation is $25 for dining in and $20 for carry outs. Door prizes and drawings will take place throughout the evening. Tickets can be purchased in advance and are available at the Holy Rosary parish office, 511 E. Spring St. and Cisco Realty, 333 W. Spring St., during regular business hours. Tickets will also be available for purchase following masses at Holy Rosary Church or by calling 419-394-1180 or 419-953-0799.

• The members of the Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a tenderloin dinner beginning at 5 p.m. Dinners will include a breaded tenderloin sandwich, fries, applesauce and a drink for $10, and are available for dine-in or drive-thru pick up. Proceeds from this event will be used to share the cost of dress uniforms for our members. Meals will also be available on March 26.