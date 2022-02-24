125 Years

February 24, 1897

A disastrous fire took place near Lockington about 8 o’clock last evening, involving the complete loss of the Rasor Flouring mill. For a time the heavy wind threatened to carry the flames to several nearby homes. The mill was recently purchased by Zimmer and Toland and was valued at about $4,000.

——-

Yesterday was the fifth anniversary of the marriage of Mr. and Mrs. A.A. Gerlach, of the Wagner House. In honor of the occasion, the immediate members of Mrs. Gerlach’s family gathered in to pay their respects to the bride and groom of five years ago. The presents were numerous and included all sorts of

wooden articles, clothes pins, wooden bowls and neat wooden boxes between the lids of which were goodly sums of money.

——-

A.B. Custenborder enjoys the reputation of being the champion domino player in the city since last evening’s game.

100 Years

February 24, 1922

County commissioners at their meeting yesterday approved plans and estimates for the Dixie Highway improvement through Anna and Botkins, also plans for paving the Hardin pike for two miles west of Sidney. In other action, Fred Ludwig was reappointed a trustee of the Shelby county children’s home for a term of four years.

——-

The Greenville Country Club is endeavoring to form a league of golf players among several of the surrounding cities. Clubs being contacted include: Sidney Country Club, Richmond Country Club, Eaton Country Club, Xenia Country Club, Piqua Country Club, Winchester Country Club, and High Banks Country Club at Union City.

——-

In the hope of forming plans for the financing of 2,000 homes in the Miami Valley, some 300 representatives of building and loan associations met yesterday in Dayton. Sidney loan officials were among the group from seven counties present for the session.

75 Years

February 24, 1947

Fire, from as yet an undetermined cause, resulted in considerable damage to the interior of the First National Bank of Jackson Center shortly after 7 o’clock this morning. Discovered by John Horvath, custodian, the blaze spread through the main floor of the bank before it was finally brought under control.

——-

Installation of a chapter of the Order of DeMolay will be made in Sidney on March. 15 at the Masonic temple, under the sponsorship of the Sidney Commandery, it was announced today by Roy Byrd, Commander.

——-

Lt. Col. Roscoe Stump, Capt. Clyde Millhoff, and 1st Lt. Thomas Hasebrook flew to Marion Sunday for a special school for officers of the Third battalion of the State Guard.

50 Years

February 24, 1972

BOTKINS – Members of the Botkins Pool Committee named P.T. Hemmert chairman of a planning committee at a meeting this week.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – Sister Regina Albers of the Precious Blood order explained her work as a Santiago, Chile, missionary to members of the Kiwanis club at the luncheon meeting Tuesday. She is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Albers of R.R. 1 Minster.

25 Years

February 24, 1997

Higher tuition rates at Christian Academy Schools will take effect next school year and ground is expected to be broken for a new school this summer.

——-

Susan Ernst, the daughter of Ken and Debra Ernst of the Fort Loramie area, has been named the 1997 Ohio Pork Industry queen.

She succeeds Stephanie Durbin of Knox County as queen. Durbin crowned Ernst in a ceremony held Saturday during the Ohio Pork Congress in Dayton.

——-

NEW YORK – An English teacher from the Gaza Strip fired a gun into a crowd on the Empire State Building’s 86th-floor observation deck, sending tourists diving for cover and stampeding toward exits. One person was killed and

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

