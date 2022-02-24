Newcomer to perform concert in New Bremen

NEW BREMEN — An Evening with Carrie Newcomer and Pianist Gary Walters will take place at 7 p.m. on March 5 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, New Bremen.

Cost for tickets is $25 and tickets can be purchased online or at the door prior to the concert.

Newcomer is a songwriter, recording artist, performer and educator. She has been described as a “prairie mystic” by the Boston Globe and as one who “asks all the right questions” by Rolling Stone Magazine. Newcomer has 19 nationally released albums, including her most recent album, “Until Now.”

Entrance to the venue requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wearing of a mask for the entirety of the concert at the request of the artists.