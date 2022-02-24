Dinner with dinosaurs

Zoey Keating-Gross, 5, of Sidney, tries to feed a tomato to a Tyrannosaurus Rex at the Amos Memorial Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Zoey then proceeded to feed a slice of pizza to a Velociraptor. Zoey first took the two dinosaurs with her in a cart to pick up the food supplies. After the meal it was time to leave the library. Zoey is the daughter of Rob and Erin Keating-Gross.
