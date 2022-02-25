Kettlersville completes infrastructure improvements in 2021

KETTLERSVILLE — Infrastructure improvements topped the list of projects completed in Kettlersville in 2021, and several projects will continue in 2022.

“Most noticeable was the conversion of all the streetlights in the village to LED lighting, completed with the assistance of a safety grant from the village’s insurer, Public Entities Pool of Ohio. Work was completed by crews from Miami Valley Lighting,” said Kettlersville Mayor Eric Kaminsky.

His report continues:

Residents will see construction activity this spring at the village park, with playground equipment to be installed once the weather permits. There will be three separate activity areas. The majority of the funding was provided by a $50,000 capital improvement grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Council is also discussing renovating the tennis courts for pickle ball, and replacing basketball nets and hoops, using funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.

The village was also successful in obtaining funding for the reconstruction of Kettlersville Road from state Route 274 to North Street through the Ohio Public Works Commission. Choice One Engineering was hired to oversee the project. Construction will begin after July 1.

Mike Tully was appointed to the village council in March, following the resignation of long-time council member Karen Berning.

Other planned street related projects include repainting curbing in the various no parking zones around the village and sweeping of streets as needed.

Businesses located within the village include Sunrise Cooperative, Steinke Metal Fabricating and the U.S. Post Office. The Immanuel United Church of Christ is located near the center of the village. Woody’s Diner at K-Ville has yet to open. The Van Buren Township Building and the Kettlersville/Van Buren Township Fire Department are located on North Street.

Council president is Lonnie Miller. Members of council are David Greer, Vickey Greer, Betty Ike, Ida Kaminsky and Mike Tully. The zoning officer is Randy Wentz. Village committees include Streets, Finance, Lands and Buildings

Mayor Kaminsky also represents the village on the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission.

Regular meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 8844 State Route 274.