125 Years

February 25, 1897

Being held in the county jail on a charge of forgery, a young man, giving his name as Frank Short, address unknown, set fire to his bed in the jail last night. Fortunately, the incident was discovered by other prisoners before Short was seriously burned. In putting out the fire, however, the cell block was filled with smoke and steam. Fearing suffocation, the prisoners became panic stricken and it was necessary to open windows and doors to clear the air.

——-

Employees of James N. Anderson’s factory will give their first annual ball at the armory this evening. The music will be furnished by the Dutch band.

——-

The Sidney Trotting Association elected the following officers last evening: John Loughlin, president; Dr. T.W. Johnston, vice president; Louis Kah, secretary, and Louis Wagner, treasurer. Other members of the board of directors are: T.F. Shaw, J.A. Klipstine and Gid Cyphers.

100 Years

February 25, 1922

The Mrs. Myra Murray property on North Miami avenue was purchased yesterday afternoon by Rev. W.B. Love for the trustees of the Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home to be used as temporary quarters for the home. The Murray homestead was built about 45 years ago. A few repairs will be made on the house and it will be opened for occupancy in a very few weeks. The purchase included most of the contents of the house.

——-

Old officers were re-elected when members of the Shelby County Deer Hunters Association held their annual meeting yesterday in the assembly room of the court house. G.E. Allinger was named president; A. Brandewie, vice president, and James Ovenden, secretary and treasurer. Six new members were welcomed into the association.

——-

The American legion basketball team came off victorious by a one point margin in the first of three games with the Phi Delta team played last night at the armory for the city championship. The final score was 17 to 16, although many people thought the game had ended in a tie and were waiting for the overtime period.

75 Years

February 25, 1947

The latest gas shortage due to the prolonged cold weather eased slightly today both in the state and in this community, although temperatures failed to rebound at a pace sufficient to bring general relief. Although local industries were being notified this afternoon that full service was now available, DP&L officials said that a complete outage for the city was narrowly averted yesterday afternoon, when pressures dropped to two pounds and held there for several hours before making only a slight recovery.

——-

Ceremonies, highlighted by presentation of the silver beaver award to W.C. Meranda, took place Monday night at the Grace Lutheran Church at Jackson Center, during which recognition was accorded Girl and Boy Scouts of the Jackson Center community.

——-

Members of city council last night authorized the service director to enter into contracts with other municipalities and townships to provide mutual aid in the case of emergency resulting from serious fires.

50 Years

February 25, 1972

An $850,000 fund-raising project for the construction of the new Sidney-Shelby County Family YMCA was jointly announced today by John W. Dunathan, executive director of the Y, and Thomas L. Watkins, president of the Y’s board of directors.

——-

The countin’ is over. And first half real estate collections topped the $2 million mark for the first time in Shelby County history, Treasurer Millard Jackson said Thursday.

——-

Bumer Umstead indicated today that he plans to go to Kansas for a shipment of rabbits. The cottontails will be returned to the Shelby County Fish and Game Association on Sunday afternoon for redistribution around the county.

25 Years

February 25, 1997

KETTLERSVILLD – More than 400 market hogs were killed in an early morning fire that destroyed a barn on a farm west of Kettlersville.

The hogs died in a fire at the Robert Roe residence, 8322 State Route 274. The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. by an unidentified passing motorist.

——-

Young men who will turn 26 in 1997 will be reaching an important milestone, according to the Selective Service System.

As of Jan. 1, 1997, men who were required to register with Selective Service in 1989 will be turning 26, and will no longer be eligible for induction should a draft be reinstituted. Selective Service does not have the authority to accept late registrations after a man reaches his 26th birthday.

——-

Students in Greg Wilt’s fifth grade class at Fairlawn Elementary School in Pemberton have been learning about rain forests and Native Americans through an integrated curriculum that includes reading, language, social studies and art.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

