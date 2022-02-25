Darke County Parks seeks volunteers

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks is looking to fill several volunteer positions.

DCP has a crucial need for front desk volunteers. Front desk volunteer shifts are available for both morning and afternoon shifts. Front desk volunteers complete simple tasks such as answering the phone, running the gift shop, greeting visitors, as well as assisting staff with small tasks.

Volunteers can also sign up to assist with tasks including animal care, gardening, maintenance, habitat restoration, adopt a park, special events, and more.

Anyone with interest in volunteering with the park district can call volunteer coordinator Kathy Cool at 937-548-0165. The volunteer application is also available online at www.darkecountyparks.org.