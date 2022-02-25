444 people cited for impaired driving during 6-State Trooper Project

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to enforce speed, safety belts, and OVI on Interstate 75. During the project, a total of 444 people in Ohio were cited.

The project ran from 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 18 through 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 20. The high-visibility campaign included the Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The remaining states were not a part of this particular initiative.

The Patrol cited 396 drivers for speed-related violations and 37 for safety belt infractions. The Patrol also charged 11 with OVI.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and information sharing.

A complete breakdown of the project can be found by logging onto https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/2022_6StateTrooperCombinedResults_I75.pdf.