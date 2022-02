Icicles hang from a table umbrella in front of Trojan’s Den in Botkins on Friday, Feb. 25. Freezing rain left the area covered in ice.

Icicles cover a table at Trojan’s Den in Botkins on Friday, Feb. 25. Freezing rain overnight covered the area.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_SDN022622TrojansDen.jpg Icicles cover a table at Trojan’s Den in Botkins on Friday, Feb. 25. Freezing rain overnight covered the area.

Icicles hang from a table umbrella in front of Trojan’s Den in Botkins on Friday, Feb. 25. Freezing rain left the area covered in ice.