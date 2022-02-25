On the agendas

Shelby County Board of DD

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, Feb. 28. at noon at the board office.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention director and personnel updates.

UVCC Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include the board president and superintendent reports; accepting donations; approve out-of-district learning experiences; approve fee schedule for the satellite programs; approve salary schedules for 2022-23; and personnel matters.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

City Council is expected to adopt two resolutions to make supplemental appropriations for 2022, and to repeal and amend some wording in the newly adopted zoning code.

Council is also expected to adopt a resolution to authorize City Manager Andrew Bowsher to enter into a revocable license for the property located at 220 E. South St.

There will also be discussions on council ward redistricting, seized material donations, a liquor permit transfer, as well as a new liquor permit request.

Council will go into an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include an ordinance authorizing the issuance of a maximum of $900,000 real estate acquisition bonds for the purchase of paying the cost of acquiring certain real estate in the village; committee reports; department reports and administrator’s report.

Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney

SIDNEY — The annual meeting of the Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney, Ohio, is scheduled for Thursday, March 3, 2022, at noon. The meeting place is the Ohio State University Extension Office Conference Room, 810 Fair Road in Sidney.

West Central Ohio Network Board

SIDNEY — The West Central Ohio Network Board will meet Friday, March 4, at 9 a.m. at the Do Good Restaurant in Osgood. Those planning to attend the meeting should email lwolters@westcondd.org for the link.