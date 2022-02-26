125 Years

February 26, 1897

Frank Short, the young man in jail for forgery who yesterday attempted to burn himself to death, this afternoon made another desperate attempt to end his life. This time he tore up a blanket and attempted to hang himself. Again he was observed by other prisoners who rushed to his cell and prevented strangulation until Short could be cut down. The young man is undoubtedly crazy.

——-

The entertainment given by the aids of Maple Rebecca Lodge, I.O.O.F. at the Odd Fellows hall last evening was a success in every sense of the word. The hall was filled to capacity and the play – Grandmother’s Gift of Mack Bossom’s Award – was acted out in a manner that could only serve to add new laurels to the I.O.O.F. dramatic club.

100 Years

February 26, 1922

A tour of Sidney stores demonstrates the fact that not only are the stores already supplied with their spring frocks, coats, suits, hats and shoes, but also that the ladies of Sidney are losing no time in doffing their winter apparel and appearing in bright spring modes. Colors are the dominate note in fashions for the coming season.

——-

A new department for the Woman’s Club is being organized and will be known as the Music and Art Department. A temporary organization was formed last evening at the general meeting of the Woman’s Club at the home of Mrs. B.T. Bulle, on South Main avenue.

——-

Mrs. Thomas Dickensheets, of Green township, suffered a broken arm and her husband was severely bruised when the buggy in which they were riding was overturned in a ditch last evening. They were returning to their home when the horse was frightened by a truck and started to run away.

——-

The death of a five-year-old girl this week from the disease led to another warning being issued by the health department to be on the lookout for diphtheria.

75 Years

February 26, 1947

Seven hundred members of the Pioneer Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. attended the annual meeting of the organization yesterday at Pemberton High school, with W.R. Joslin of R.R. 2, Sidney, presiding at the business session. Three trustees reelected for three-year terms included: Paul Boerger, Fort Loramie for Shelby county; Edward Bates, North Lewisburg, Champaign county, and Lawrence Courter, New Carlisle, Miami county.

——-

Harry Poulson, of Lima, chairman of Allen county chapter of the American Red Cross since 1941, will be a guest speaker for the meeting here Friday evening that will open the Shelby county membership campaign. The meeting will be held in the council chamber.

——-

Two new musical instruments have arrived at Sidney High school to augment the high school band and orchestra. The B-flat Sousaphone for the band, and a base viol, were purchased with funds made available to the music department by the Band and Orchestra Parents Association.

50 Years

February 26, 1972

Final payment on the newly remodeled common pleas courtroom in Shelby County has met the unanimous approval of county commissioners.

The three-man board okayed release of $8,705 today to the Larger Construction Co. of Sidney, general contractor of the $75,000 project.

——-

Mrs. Dale Jamieson was installed as president of the Hospital Auxiliary at its February 22 meeting.

Serving with Mrs. Jamieson in the coming year will be Mrs. D.J. Price, vice president; Mrs. R.L. Piehl, secretary; Miss Ethel Wilson, corresponding secretary; and Mrs. Paul Korn, treasurer.

——-

Jonathan Stephens, a fifth grade student in the room of Mrs. Jane Clayton at Emerson PTO, was the spelling bee winner. The bee was held Feb. 21 during the meeting of the Emerson PTO.

25 Years

February 26, 1997

NEW BREMEN – Shad Michael Gill, a senior at New Bremen High School, has been nominated for appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., U.S. Rep. John Boehner, R. West Chester, 8th District, announced.

Gill will report to the Naval Academy in June if he accepts the appointment.

——

A local woman who was selected to appear on Ohio Lottery’s Cash Explosion game show said it was one of the luckiest things to have ever happened to her.

Terri DeTano, who is director of Cardiopulmonary Services at Wilson Memorial Hospital, is guaranteed to win $3,200. She can win vehicles and up to $200,000 on the TV show.

——-

PIQUA – Riverside continued to have its problems with Shelby County basketball teams as the Russia Raiders rolled to an easy 76-53 victory over the Pirates in Division IV Sectional semifinal action here Tuesday night.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_Logo-for-SDN-19.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org