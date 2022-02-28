Plummer, Manchester Child Protection Law signed by governor

COLUMBUS – State Reps. Phil Plummer’s, R- Dayton, and Susan Manchester’s, R- Waynesfield, House Bill 4, which will add a layer of security for Ohio children, was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine Monday.

The legislation stems from the death of 10-year-old Montgomery County native Takoda Collins, who was killed in December 2019 from years of abuse.

“Takoda’s case is one that fell through the cracks and in Ohio we don’t want a tragedy like this to ever happen again,” said Plummer. “This legislation will bring agencies together, prevent vital information from being lost and include law enforcement in the process to help improve the outcome for children in need of help.”

House Bill 4 will make changes to a Public Children Services Agency’s (PCSA) memorandum of understanding, which outlines a PSCA’s standard terms and policies regarding cases of child abuse or neglect.

The legislation will require a PCSA disclose confidential information discovered during a child abuse or neglect investigation to any federal, state or local government entity, including law enforcement.

House Bill 4 will also ensure that follow up by PSCA is taking place by requiring the organization to provide written notice of receipt of a report or closure of an investigation to the reporter of the abuse or neglect.

“Takoda was failed by the system,” said Manchester. “With this legislation Ohio is providing additional security for our children by strengthening the communication among all parties involved in a child’s case.”

Finally, House Bill 4 will create a youth and family ombudsmen program through the Department of Jobs and Family Services. The ombudsman office will be tasked with investigating complaints on behalf of families that believe their case is not being handled appropriately.

House Bill 4 will now become law.