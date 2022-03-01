Ehemann participates in NACo’s Hybrid Legislative Conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann joined county leaders from across the country for the National Association of Counties (NACo) Legislative Conference Feb. 12-16. Participants met virtually and in-person with members of Congress and officials from the administration on key issues, including housing affordability, economic recovery and the American Rescue Plan Act funds, intergovernmental relations, broadband accessibility and revitalizing American infrastructure.

As a member of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs committee, Ehemann said, “Our committee submitted a Resolution which NACo approved urging support for our local Ag producers as the federal government continues to review Waters of the United States (WOTUS).”

“I have found NACo to be a great asset for Shelby County as we work on federal issues. I attended this year’s conference assuming there would be a focus on how counties can use the Recovery Act dollars and there was a lot! It helped me to sift through some issues as Shelby County focuses on broadband expansion.”

“For the past two years, counties have served on the front lines of our nation’s response to the pandemic.,” said NACo President Larry Johnson. “This conference is an opportunity to strengthen our relationship with our federal partners as we share our own best practices with one another and work to ensure all of our communities thrive.” Conference participants heard from President Joe Biden; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas; U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.; U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, R-La.; U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; U.S. Representative Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo.; U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.; U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.; U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind.; U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vislack; U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg; and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human services Xavier Becerra.