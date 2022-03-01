Rhodes State College offering Uniquely Abled Academy

LIMA — Matching individuals with high functioning autism to high performing jobs in the community is a goal of the Uniquely Abled Academy (UAA) at Rhodes State College.

UAA is a free, 10-week program that starts May 31, 2022, and includes 420 hours of in-class instruction led by a CNC instructor, plus 20+ hours of job readiness, soft skills, site visits, and open laboratory.

Rhodes State will be hosting two open houses for individuals interested in the program on March 22 at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in Room 161 of the James J. Countryman Building on the Rhodes State College campus.

Learn more by contacting Lew Modic at modic.l@RhdoesState.edu or 419-995-8194, or by visiting www.RhodesState.edu/uaa.