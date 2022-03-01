Twister to play at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY — Just in time for spring, on Friday, March 4, at 7 p.m., the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will show “Twister.”

The film is free and includes an informational introduction to the film. Popcorn and drinks are provided.

“Twister” is a 1996 action film. Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton star as storm chasing scientists seeking to test the advanced weather alert system that they created. The process places this couple, who are on the brink of divorce, squarely in the path of several violent tornadoes. The film is rated PG13.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday from 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.