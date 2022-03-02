Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Registration for Brukner Nature Center’s winter PEEP program is open. The program is geared toward children ages 3 to 5 years old who are potty trained and not attending kindergarten or being home schooled. Classes will be limited to 10 children and will be an hour and a half long. Sessions will be offered Tuesday through Friday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and Thursday afternoons from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sessions run March 1 to April 8. Cost for sessions is $55 for members and $75 for nonmembers per child. To register, email info@bruknernaturecenter.com with the participant’s name, age, birthdate and phone number, as well as the top three choices for a class. An email confirming the participant has been registered will be sent, and payment should be mailed to dropped off at the center within three days. If payment is not received, the spot will open for another child.

• The Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will be held in Dayton on March 12, 2022 with the PBR Dayton Rumble. Tickets start at $15, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at TicketMaster.com and PBR.com, at the Nutter Center Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

• The A.B. Graham Memorial Center will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Menu includes pancake, sausage and fried mush and cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. The Center is located at 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover.

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

• The Darke County Model Railroad Club will host the 2022 Model Railroad Swap Meet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds Youth Building, 800 Sweitzer Street in Greenville. Admission is $5. Children under 12 are admitted free. Refreshments will be available.

• The Lima Symphony Orchestra has partnered with the Armstrong Air and Space Museum to present an “Outer Space Symphony” at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. The program, dreamed up by Music Director Andrew Crust, celebrates Wapakoneta’s hometown hero, Neil Armstrong. Seating is general admission and tickets for the program are $10. Tickets can be purchased online at www.limasymphony.com or by calling the symphony office at 419-222-5701. Program books are available digitally through the LSO website.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

• History program, “Portals to Piqua’s Past”, will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Founder’s Room of the Piqua Public Library. March’s topic is Camp Piqua.