Council completes election and appointment installations

SIDNEY — Elections, appointments, and financial transactions dominated the commissioner’s business recently.

The Shelby County Board of County Commissioners completed elections and appointments, including Julie Ehemann as board president, Robert Guillozet as board vice president, David Littlefield as apiary inspector.

Relevant financial decisions included several approvals.

The annual appropriations budget was adopted, specifying $22,579,267.96 for the general fund and, when combined with other funds, totaled $131,607,286.91.

Transfers from the general fund were also approved to the engineer’s fund ($159,709.01) and the capital improvement fund ($159,709.01).

Weekly expenditures for the months of January and the beginning of February were also approved.

Weekly expenditures totaled $34,665.24 (Jan. 7, 2022), $14,994.21 (Jan. 11, 2022), $1,219,342.81 (Jan. 13, 2022), $2,541,164.05 (Jan. 20, 2022), $828,754.60 (Jan. 27, 2022), and $495,037.57 (Feb. 3, 2022).

The council also adopted a resolution to request membership to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

In terms of contracted services, one bid was accepted, and eight new bidding opportunities will be advertised.

A contract for the Transfer Station Weigh Scale Project was awarded to bidder Brechbuhler Scales Inc. for $134,426.00.

Four projects in 2022 will have eight upcoming bids that open at 11 a.m.:

• The Shelby County Resurfacing Program, bids open on March 3, 2022.

• The Lake Loramie WWTP Improvements Project, bids open on March 10, 2022.

• The Filburns and Short Island Resurfacing Program, bids open on March 8, 2022.

• “Phase 4” of the Fairgrounds Sanitary Improvement Project, five bids opened.

2022 budget adopted, new project bids to open