Sheriff’s Office and UVCC offers inmates training

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Jail and Upper Valley Career Center are partnering up to teach inmates manufacturing skills to help them when released from jail.

“The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Jim Frye said in a press release, “is proud to announce that the Shelby County Jail has partnered with Aspire and the adult division at the Upper Valley Career Center to teach manufacturing skills to those inmates who wish to better themselves to enter the workforce upon their release.”

The training will include math for technicians, blueprint reading and soft skills for the workplace. This training will prepare the inmates for interviews and basic skills to obtain employment with local employers, the release said.

The training will be conducted from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and will run for four weeks. Upon completion of the course, each participant will receive a certificate of completion for each course they finish.

The Ohio Aspire program is part of the Department of Higher Education and they have locations throughout all 88 Counties in Ohio. We are excited to offer this opportunity to those wishing to better themselves and make themselves more marketable in the workforce.