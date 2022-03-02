Roads closed after train collision in Versailles

VERSAILLES — The driver of a semi-tractor and trailer escaped injury Wednesday morning after the semi he was operating was struck by a train while attempting to cross a railroad crossing in Versailles.

At approximetely 8:03 a.m. Versailles Rescue, the Versailles Fire Departement and the Versailles Police Department responded to the railway crossing at Steffens and Water streets near Worch Lumber after a semi tractor trailer was hit by a train.

According to the Versailles Police Department, it is believed the semi-tractor pulling a flat bed trailer loaded with lumber was attempting to make the crossing when the trailer became stuck on the tracks. The trailer was then struck by a westbound CSX train spreading debris across the area and lodging the trailer in front of the CSX engine.

The single occupant male driver of the semi was able to escape injury and run clear of the vehicle before it was struck. The CXS engine continued westward down the tracks dragging the trailer along with it for at least an additional 1.5 miles before coming to rest near the village water treatment plant. No injuries were reported from the crew members onboard the train.

Traffic in the area remained closed as crews worked to free the wreckage and conduct repairs to multiple crossing gates and signs along the route. All railway crossings in the village of Versailles were forced closed as they were blocked by the train.

Additional damage to surrounding buildings and vehicles has been reported. The extent of this damage is unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the Versailles Police Department and the Ohio State Department of Transportation.

Debris scattered around Worch Lumber in Versailles after a train hit a semi tractor trailer Wednesday morning. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_Comer-002.jpeg Debris scattered around Worch Lumber in Versailles after a train hit a semi tractor trailer Wednesday morning. Jim Comer | Aim Media Midwest