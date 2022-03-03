125 Years

March 3, 1897

The Odd Fellows of Sidney and Shelby County are looking forward with great expectation to the meeting of the Grand Lodge of the order to be held here in May. Extensive preparations will be made and the many delegates and visiting Odd Fellows will be shown and entertaining time.

—————

The county commissioners today appointed Jeremiah Miller, Trustee of the Children’s Home for four years to succeed himself. He was appointed last year on the board for one year. Mrs. O.S. Marshall was re-appointed one of the managers of the home.

—————

The water level in Mosquito Creek is higher today than it has been for 30 years before this.

100 Years

March 3, 1922

Participating in the first round of the annual tournament to determine the Southern Ohio High School basketball championship at Delaware yesterday, the Sidney High team lost to Cambridge by the score of 25 to 5. There are 78 teams in the two-day tournament. Members of the high school team who played in the tournament are: Robert Potter, Joseph Crusey, Ormond Wheeler, Robert Miller, Roland Runkle, Marion Cowan, and Wilbur McVay.

—————

Robert Stump has opened a shoe repair shop on the east side of the square in the room between Roeth and Shank Shoe Store and the Crusey grocery. Stump had previously been associated with his uncles Gale and Elmer Crusey in the shoe repair business.

Harry Tennery has purchased the grocery and general store at Lockington owned by J.A. Foster and will take possession the first of the week. For many years this grocery was conducted by G.A. Pope.

75 Years

March 3, 1947

The first change in the heating system of the senior high school building since its original installation 34 years ago, was approved by the Sidney Board of Education at its meeting last night. A contract for $2,267 was awarded to the Columbus Heating and Ventilating Co. for the installation of thermostatic control in every classroom in the building. The work is to be done during the summer months.

In accordance with its established policy of abolishing wartime controls in any area where they are no longer necessary, the office of temporary controls is conducting a survey in the Sidney OPA rent area to determine whether there has been sufficient

improvement to warrant the lifting of controls.

—————

Dick Flanagan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sheridan Flanagan of Pomeroy Street and star blocking back on the undefeated 1944 Ohio State University football team, reported to coach Wesley Fessler today. In 1944, Flanagan was presented the Columbus Downtown Quarterback Club’s award for being “the most outstanding first-year gridder at Ohio State.”

—————

The Sidney Garden Club began its 19th year of activity when it met yesterday with the new officers taking over – Mrs. W.K. Sterline, president; Mrs. Jesse Swonger and Mrs. L.K. Aldrich, vice presidents; Mrs. John Whitney, secretary, and Mrs. Jesse Laughlin, treasurer.

50 Years

March 3, 1972

RUSSELLS POINT – A 40-foot crack in the bulkhead dam at the south shore here which has been viewed with alarm in the wake of the West Virginia flood disaster is not considered dangerous, according to Assistant Indian Lake Park Superintendent William Fox. The park office has received numerous calls recently from area residents, who feared the dam might break, but Fox says there is no danger.

Preliminary plans for a $300,000 expansion of the hospital section at Shelby County’s $700,000 Home for the Aged are off the drawing boards and were placed Thursday on county commissioners’ desks.

Reportedly the proposed new wing would add 40 beds to the current 48-bed hospital facility at the three-year old home.

25 Years

March 3, 1997

Susan Ernst of Fort Loramie was selected to be the 1997 Ohio Pork Industry Queen. “I was surprised, the contestants were really good,” she said during an interview at the Ernst family farm, a farrow-to-finish hog operation along Barhorst Road, east of Fort Loramie.

Local band leader Andrew “Bud” Ledwith grew up in Pittsburgh, Pa., where he remembers community picnics in the summertime. He hopes to again be able to bring that sort of picnic, complete with Swing-Era band music and ice cream, to Sidney this summer. Ledwith got the backing of the Sidney Recreation Board Monday afternoon, which voted to recommend that Sidney City Council approve a $1,875 contribution. Ledwith would be responsible for soliciting private donations to match the city’s amount.

—————

RUSSIA – Nick Borchers has been selected by the Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club as the Teen of the Month for February. He ranks second in the senior class of 28 with a 3.85 grade-point average at Russia High School. Borchers is a member of the National Honor Society, Scholarship Team and serve as president for the senior class.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

