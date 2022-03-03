Shelby County Genealogical Society to offer Family Tree workshop

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Genealogical Society’s March meeting will include a mini-workshop centered on Family Tree projects.

The program will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at the Shelby County History Center Annex, 115 E. North St., Sidney.

Members of the Shelby County Genealogical Society will provide a mini-workshop on starting a Family Tree project, finding additional resources for a Family Tree in progress, and ideas for completing a Family Tree.

This mini-workshop is open to anyone interested in starting to work on a Family Tree, a Family Tree in progress, or finalizing a Family Tree project. For specific information or questions, bring those items to the meeting.