Ohio History Fund Grant recipients include the Auglaize County Historical Society

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society was named a recipient of an Ohio History Fund grant during Statehood Day held at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on Tuesday, March 1.

The Historical Society was awarded $18,864 to fund repairs to the Wapakoneta Museum, located at 206 W. Main St.

“The Ohio History Fund allows us to preserve and share Ohio stories by supporting history projects all over the state,” said Burt Logan, executive director & CEO of the Ohio History Connection. “Local history helps us understand where we came from and gives us a sense of identity and place, inspiring pride in our communities.”

The History Fund grant will support repairs to the building’s masonry exterior and replace a roof on a rear addition.

The building began its life as the First Presbyterian Church from 1861 to 1862 and is a rare example of Greek Revival-style architecture in west-central Ohio.

Acquired by the society in 1997, the building was subsequently converted into a museum, used to conserve and exhibit irreplaceable artifacts about Auglaize County history. The museum has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places for nearly 40 years. The Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation will govern the repair work.

“We are thrilled by the award from the Ohio History Fund, which underscores our commitment to sharing the Auglaize County story and which will help us preserve one of the most important local buildings — just in time for the county’s 175th anniversary, too,” Auglaize County Historical Society Administrator Rachel Barber said.

The award from the Ohio History Fund represents approximately 60% of the total cost of the needed repairs.

The Ohio History Connection awarded a record-breaking $207,100 in 18 grants this year. Since the program started in 2012, the Ohio History Fund has made a total of 110 grants to history and cultural organizations across the state totaling $1,076,760. The Ohio History Fund is a competitive matching grants program funded entirely through Ohio taxpayers’ voluntary contributions.