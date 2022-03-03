Attorney General issues 2021 conceal carry report

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has issued Ohio’s Law on Concealed Handguns annual report showing that 202,920 concealed carry licenses were issued in Ohio in 2021.

According to the statistics reported to the Attorney General’s Office, county sheriffs issued 94,298 new licenses and 108,622 renewals. Permit holders who wish to renew their licenses must do so every five years.

According to Shelby County Sheriff JIm Frye, in 2021, the county issued 469 new licenses, don from the 707 issued in 2020. The office renewed 1,129 licenses in 2021, up from the 516 renewed in 2020. There were 22 suspended licenses, four revoked licenses and four licenses denied in 2021.

Under Ohio law, county sheriffs are responsible for issuing concealed-carry licenses and renewing them, as well as suspending and revoking licenses. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office compiles this annual report, as required by law, about the number of licenses issued each year.

Each sheriff must report concealed handgun license statistics quarterly to the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission within the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Ohio county sheriffs began issuing concealed carry licenses in 2004.

To learn more about Ohio’s concealed carry laws or to view this year’s report and other statistics, visit www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/ConcealedCarry.