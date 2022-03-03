Sidney man faces child rape, obscenity charges

MOOSIC, Penn. — A Sidney man is in custody and will appear before a judge in Moosic, Pennsylvania, Thursday, March 3, after he was arrested for allegedly raping a girl and creating multiple child pornography images.

William Justice II, 41, was arrested on a Sidney warrant by Moosic law enforcement Friday, Feb. 25, for rape and three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Sidney police began investigating a complaint last week regarding sexual assault and child pornography involving Justice. The victim in the case is under the age of five, Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman confirmed.

The crimes were said to have happened at Justice’s mobile home on Wapakoneta Avenue over multiple days in January.

According to court records, Justice took photos of the private areas of a prepubescent girl and uploaded them to his Google account. Sidney Police said the account had not been shared with anyone.

Sidney investigators were able to track the photographs to Justice’s home using metadata.

In one of the photos, police were able to match a tattoo from the photo to one Justice has, court records revealed.

Police don’t have any information at this point that leads them to believe there are any other victims, however the case remains open and under investigation, Tangeman confirmed.

It could take several days after Justice’s Thursday hearing in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, Tangeman said, before he is transferred back to Sidney to appear in the Sidney Municipal Court.

Justice https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_JUSTICE.jpg Justice