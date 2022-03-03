Steele sentenced to 28 years in prison

SIDNEY — Brandon L. Steele, 35, of Sidney, who shot a Sidney law enforcement official, was sentenced to serve up to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree felony charges of attempted murder and felonious assault with a gun specification.

Sentencing for each of the charges breaks down as follows: for attempted murder, Steele was sentenced to a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 15 years in prison, for felonious assault, he received 10 years in prison, and for the gun specification, a mandatory three years in prison.

Due to Steele’s previous history of criminal conduct, and the fact that there were multiple offenses committed, the combined sentences for each of the offenses are to be served consecutively.

Steele received 146 days of jail credit and is required to pay all costs of prosecution.

After release, he was sentenced to a mandatory minimum of two years of probation that could be extended up to at maximum of five years.

On March 1, 2022, Steel was also classified as a violent offender, and was mandated to enroll annually in the Violent Offender Database, requiring him to keep it up to date as to any educational institutions he attends and workplaces where he is employed following his release from prison.

Steele is accused of shooting at two Sidney Police officers — Sgt. Tim Kennedy and Patrol Officer Brandon M. Heindle — on Oct. 6, 2021, who were attempting to serve a warrant on the suspect. Kennedy was shot and and transported to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, for emergency surgery. He was released from the hospital on Oct. 12, 2021.

After fleeing the scene, Steele was the subject of a manhunt led Sidney police on a county-wide search, aided by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Despite Steele’s efforts to elude the police, on Thursday, Oct. 7, within 16 hours of the shooting, the police received a tip as to his whereabouts. The Sidney Piqua Tactical Response “SWAT” team was deployed, along with hostage negotiators, and a 1979 surplus 26-ton military armored vehicle, to a downtown Sidney home located at 204 W. South St., at the intersection of West Avenue and South Street, about a block away from the police station.

A standoff ensued between Steele and law enforcement. SWAT team members ultimately fired tear gas into one lower and one upper window of the two-story home to flush Steele out. Steele exited the home and surrendered.

Steele https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_Steele.jpg Steele