Council discusses donating seized materials, liquor permit requests

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council discussed several topics Monday night, including seized material donations, liquor permit requests and public concerns.

Among topics discussed Monday night, Police Chief Will Balling sought approval from City Council to donate seized materials. Through the course of two separate criminal investigations in 2021, Balling told council members, items were seized and forfeited to the city of Sidney and the city of Sidney Police Department.

“We feel that these items could more appropriately benefit the community and wish to donate the items to two other organizations,” Balling said, of the Upper Valley Career Center (UVCC) and the Mercy Mission House.

Balling sought approval to donate the following items, which he belives would benefit the agriculture department, to the UVCC: two lithonia 4-foot strip lights; three 4-foot strip lights; 30 sunlite fluorescent T5 tubes; two Root Farm 50 count seed starter kit; three bags potting soil; three LED clamp glow lights; four heat lamps, four LED grow light bulbs; four Smart Electrician digital timer; one No. 16 jack chain; one Hold All moisture, light and PH meter; one EZ Read digital thermometer and hygrometer; one Outlet outdoor timer; one small fan; one 20-by-20 tarp; one Miracle grow 5 1/2 pound plant food; three 27 gallon totes; Vivosun 6-inch inline tube fan; and miscellaneous growing items (chemicals, bottles, containers).

“We would also like to donate the following items to the Mercy Mission House located in Shelby County,” Balling said.”The Mercy Mission house is an emergency shelter which could distribute the below items to people in need.”

The items are: eight Old Navy men’s jeans; 10 Old Navy women’s bermuda shorts; three watches; and, a pair of Nike Reax Run 8 shoes, Adidas Superstar camo shoes, Nike Lunar Force 1 sneaker-boots, and Nike Air Max LTD shoes.

He said a city ordinance allows donations to non-profit organizations, and believes donating these items would provide more aid to the community then selling them would.

Council member Mike Barhorst asked if those places want the donations, and Balling said they do.

In other business, City Council discussed a liquor permit ownership transfer request. The city received the request of Shri Pavanshut, Inc. to NAJ Maruti LLC, to transfer a D1 and D2 liquor permit from Shri Pavanshut Inc. dba Fair Road Sunoco at 2050 Fair Road to Shri Pavanshut Inc.

The D1 permit allows beer only in original sealed containers for consumption on premises or for carry out until 1 a.m. The D2 permit allows wine and mixed beverages for on premises consumption or in original sealed containers for carry out until 1 a.m.

A background report from the police department for both ownership changes indicates there is no known reason to oppose the change. Council questioned what the nature of the business will be as that was not included, but ultimately chose to remain silent on the matter indicating no opposition to the applicant moving forward with obtaining the permit.

Council also considered a request for a new D3 liquor permit for B&R White LLC located at 209 N. Ohio Ave.

The D3 permit allows spirituous liquor for on premises consumption only until 1 a.m.

A background report from the police department for the new permit indicates there is no known reason to oppose the change. Council observed silence on the issue, which indicates no opposition to the applicant moving forward with obtaining the permit.

At the end of the meeting during a call for public comments, Evergreen Drive resident Melissa Lozono asked council to consider allowing residents to have chickens in the city for the eggs to feed her children. Mayor Mardie Milligan said currently this is prohibited by law, but they will put it on the agenda to hold a discussion on the matter at a future council meeting.

Also during council member comments, Barhorst shared the following:

• The Zenas King Bridge in Tawawa Park has been added to the national registrar of historic sites in Ohio. It will receive a plaque to be placed near the bridge pointing out its significance.

• He commended Finance Officer Renee DuLaney for making the monthly financial statements easier for all to read and understand. Milligan also commended and thanked DuLaney for this change.

• Encouraged Sidney residents to, as Gov. Mike DeWine did the previous day, set aside time to pray for the citizens of Ukraine, which is currently under attack by Russia.

City Manager Andrew Bowsher said the Shelby County Animal Shelter will conduct another Trap Neuter Release clinic the weekend of March 7, and he asked residents to reach out to them if they would like traps to be set on their property for help with feral cats in their area. Also, the city recently learned Sidney was again received the Tree City USA Growth Award.