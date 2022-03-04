125 Years

March 4, 1897

Train service over the C.H. & D. Railroad was disrupted as a result of washouts along the line near Piqua and Hamilton, Ohio.

The Knights of St. John at Russia are planning to start construction on a hall. The lumber and stone have been moved onto the ground and work on the foundation is ready to commence.

There were 72 applicants for teacher’s certificates before the county board of school examiners today.

100 Years

March 4, 1922

Before one of the largest and most enthusiastic crowds of basketball fans that ever packed the armory, the Phi Delta defeated the American Legion 18 to 17 in the second game of the county championship series last night. Members of the victorious Phi Delta squad were: Roth, Green and Bender, forwards: Brown, center, and Tennery and Sharp, guards. Legion players included: Crusey and Chet Blake, forwards; Boyer and Loudenback, center; Miller and Adams, guards; Kiser, Russ Blake, Sims and Eshman, substitutes.

Organization of the Music and Art Department of the Women’s Club of Sidney was completed at a meeting held last evening in the home of Miss Olive Honnell. Mrs. Henry Hartman was elected president; Mrs. William Kingseed, Jr., vice president; Miss Ruth Lee, corresponding secretary; Mrs. C.H.C. Blue, treasurer. Miss Jessie Ayers Wilson, Mrs. Karl Young, and Miss Ida Hall make up the executive committee.

75 Years

March 4, 1947

Erection of a new building to house the metal stamping and plating operations now conducted in the plant at the intersection of Oak Avenue and Park Street, was announced today by Ralph Stolle, president of the Stolle Corporation. The new plant will be located just west of the city on State Route 47 on property formerly owned by Roy Sarver.

Eugene Carper was elected to the trusteeship in the Sidney Post of the American Legion at the meeting held last evening in the Legion home on North Ohio Avenue. Carper fills a position made vacant by the resignation of LeRoy Goffena to accept the position of a custodian at the Legion home.

50 Years

March 4, 1972

Mrs. Val Sommers was elected as president for the 1972-73 club season when Sidney Lady Shriners met in the Northtown branch of the First National Exchange Bank. Other officers serving with her will be Mrs. John Marsh, vice president; Mrs. Robert McFarlan, treasurer; and Mrs. Edwin Y. Reed, secretary.

25 Years

March 4, 1997

Since January, hundreds of people have visited Sidney without ever taking a Sidney exit off of Interstate 75 or opening the door to city hall. They are Internet users, who have visited the City of Sidney’s new website on

the Internet. Dave DeVelvis, the city’s data processing manager, said the talk began after the city signed up for Internet access through Bright.Net.

—————

Approximately 130 local residents take the stage tonight as the curtain goes up on Red Glove Revue X at 8 p.m. in the Sidney High School Auditorium. Pooling their creativity, talent and, in some cases, nerve, the residents will perform a variety show for charity. Their goal is to exceed the $15,103 which was raised in 1995 for needy children throughout Shelby County

MJM Enterprises, with a home office in St. Marys, will operate the concession stand at the Tawawa Softball Complex this summer. The city received two bids for operation of the stand. City Manager Michael Morton, Purchasing Manager Gary Gerkey, and Finance Officer Mike Puckett, selected MJM, which submitted a bid of $200 a month.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

