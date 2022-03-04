Active Shelby County cases continue decline into March

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County dropped below 300 this week.

There are currently 290 active COVID cases in the county — down 41 cases from the 331 cases reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 11,013 cases of COVID-19 with 362 hospitalizations and 180 deaths during the pandemic. There are 10,723 Shelby County residents total who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 2,657,358 total cases of COVID-19, with 112,683 hospitalizations, 13,250 intensive care admissions and 36,822 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 18,413 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 37.89% of the population and up 21 people since last week. Currently, 229 children ages 5 to 11 have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with 682 children ages 12 to 17 having started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide, 7,230,366 people have been vaccinated, which is 61.85% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com.

Reach the writer at balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com.