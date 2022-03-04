Mote & Associates offers scholarship

GREENVILLE — Applications are open for Mote & Associates Inc.’s annual scholarship.

Mote & Associates Inc., Engineers and Land Surveyors, located in Greenville, established a scholarship in October of 2002 at a celebration to honor the founder of the firm, Richard Mote, for his 30 years of dedicated leadership and his passion for engineering and surveying.

The scholarship is for a commendable student who is seeking a post high school education or is enrolled in an accredited college program in the field of engineering, surveying, architecture, or a closely related field of study.

High School and college undergraduate Scholarship applications for the 2021-2022 academic year can be accessed and completed online at www.moteassociates.com; or may be requested by contacting the company office listed below.

Mote & Associates Inc., in business for over 50 years, encourages all qualifying students to apply. Applications must be returned to the office of Mote & Associates Inc., 214 W. Fourth St., Greenville by Friday, April 1, 2022. For more information, contact 937-548-7511 or email info@moteassociates.com.