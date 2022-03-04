Showing support

A pair of Ukrainian flags sit in flower pots along Maine Avenue on Friday, March 4. The flags are meant to show support for the country of Ukraine as it defends itself in a war started by Russia. Gas prices have begun going up as a result of the war and sanctions put on Russia.

A pair of Ukrainian flags sit in flower pots along Maine Avenue on Friday, March 4. The flags are meant to show support for the country of Ukraine as it defends itself in a war started by Russia. Gas prices have begun going up as a result of the war and sanctions put on Russia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_SDN030522UkraineFlags.jpg A pair of Ukrainian flags sit in flower pots along Maine Avenue on Friday, March 4. The flags are meant to show support for the country of Ukraine as it defends itself in a war started by Russia. Gas prices have begun going up as a result of the war and sanctions put on Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News