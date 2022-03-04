DeGraff woman’s life claimed in Monday crash

BELLEFONTAINE — A DeGraff woman lost her life in a fatal crash involving an Amish horse and buggy and a pickup truck in Logan County on Monday, Feb. 27 at 3:35 p.m. A juvenile was also flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital and three others were taken to a local hospital.

Elizibeth Wagler, 34, an occupant of the buggy, was pronounced dead after Riverside EMS transported her to Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine following the crash, according to a crash report from Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

The report said Aron Lee Tipps, 47, of Covington, was traveling westbound on state Route 47, near Township Road 208, when he failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead and hit the rear of the buggy in front of him that was driven by Rudy M. Wagler, 34, of DeGraff. The buggy rolled over and ejected all occupants.

Daniel Wagler, age unavailable, of DeGraff, an occupant of the buggy, was taken by CareFlight to Dayton Children’s. Other buggy occupants, Rudy Wagler Jr., 1, of DeGraff, was transported by Indian Lake EMS to Mary Rutan; and Verna Wagler, 6, of DeGraff, was taken by Bellefontaine EMS also to Mary Rutan Hospital. Rudy Wagler was transported by Robinaugh EMS also to Mary Rutan.

Tipps was cited with assured clear distance; however, the crash remains under investigation with more charges pending, the Sheriff’s Office said.